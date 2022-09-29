Bryant named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Central High School football team won 45-3 over previously unbeaten Ste. Genevieve Sept. 23 in Park Hills.

Rebels’ junior Jobe Bryant had five carries for 78 yards and a touchdown. He added three receptions for 73 yards and two more touchdowns. He lined up under center and completed both of his passing attempts. He had a 61-yard punt return for a score, and returned an interception 21 yards. Bryant also had a fumble recovery.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 24.

“Jobe just needs the ball in his hands,” Central Head Football Coach Kory Schweiss said. “The best way I can describe it is that he’s a playmaker. He has good hands, great balance and athleticism, great poise, excellent vision, and great field awareness.”

Bryant said his goals for the Rebels this year are to win districts and make a state run.

“My personal goal this year is pass my uncle in receiving yards and be number 1,” he said. “I plan to accomplish those goals by working hard every day and showing up to practice ready to get better.”

Bryant has a routine to prepare himself on days when the team is not playing.

“I make sure I drink a lot of water and eat the right things, so I can feel good during games, and I watch film to get a look on the other teams,” he said.