Bryant named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Central High School boys basketball team lost to New Madrid County Central, 64-53 in the Class 4, Sectionals March 8 at the Farmington Civic Center.

Rebels’ sophomore guard Jobe Bryant scored 24 points in the loss, while connecting on five of seven 3-point attempts. He was also 7-10 from the free throw line and had two steals.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 12.

“Jobe is a very talented player, but what makes him so successful is his competitiveness and his work ethic,” Central Coach Brad Gross said. “He spends a lot of time in the gym and is always trying to improve his game.”

Bryant said he credits “the way I work on my game and the people who have helped me out along the way” for his success.

Bryant is already looking forward to the 2022-2023 season.

“(I’m) ready for my guy Mason to be back and to show people how much my team and I have improved through the offseason,” he said.

