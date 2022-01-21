Bryant named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Central High School boys basketball team defeated rival North County, 74-53, on Jan. 14 at Central.

The Rebels’ sophomore guard Jobe Bryant scored 26 points in the victory. He added six assists, three rebounds, two steals, and two blocks, while going 3-4 from 3-point range in the game.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 15.

Bryant said he has been playing basketball 11 years, since he was 5 years old.

He said his favorite thing about playing high school basketball is “the bond I get to share with my teammates and coaches during the season.”

He also plays football for the Rebels in the fall.

Bryant said his favorite school subjects are English and history.

