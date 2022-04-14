Buxton named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Fredericktown High School soccer team went 2-1 last week. The Blackcats won 4-3 in overtime April 4 at Farmington. They lost 5-2 on April 5 at Northwest, and they shut out De Soto 8-0 April 7 in Fredericktown.

Blackcats’ senior Alivia Buxton scored three times at Farmington, including the game winning goal in overtime. She had a goal and an assist at Northwest. She then recorded her second hat trick of the week, scoring three more goals against De Soto.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 9.

Buxton has been playing soccer for 13 years. It is the only sport she plays at Fredericktown High School.

“I like being able to play with my friends that I’ve known and played with forever,” she said.

After graduation, Buxton will be taking her skills on the pitch and in the classroom to the Southeast Conference. She will be attending Mississippi State University to play soccer and major in exercise science.

