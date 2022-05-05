Buxton named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Fredericktown High School girls soccer team won four of five matches last week, including three at the Christian High School (O’Fallon, Missouri) Tournament April 29-30 to capture the tournament championship.

Blackcats’ senior Alivia Buxton scored 23 goals in the five matches, including eight in a 10-4 victory over host Christian High School Saturday afternoon. She also had five assists and 46 steals in the five matches.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 30.

“Alivia is blessed with a ton of natural ability and athleticism,” Blackcats Coach D.J. McFadden said. “However, to go along with her natural ability, she has great instincts, anticipation, field awareness and plays at a high level of intensity and fearlessness at all times.

“On top of all that, she also has tremendous drive, work ethic, and love for the game of soccer. She has worked extremely hard to get to where she is today.”

Buxton has topped 50 goals in her senior season and 100 for her career at Fredericktown.

“A lot of dedication and work outside of practice has helped improve my dribbling and shooting, and training with people at the top level has taught me how to adjust and compete at the highest level I can,” she said.

