The Central High School boys basketball team won its Missouri Class 4 State Sectional game 73-53 over Dexter, March 6, at the Farmington Civic Center. The Rebels then won their Class 4 State Quarterfinal game, 56-52 over MICDS, March 10, at Jefferson College in Hillsboro.

Central junior Caden Casey scored 12 points, grabbed three rebounds and added two assists against the Bearcats. He scored 13 points, making 9-11 free throw attempts, and added three rebounds and an assist against the Rams to help the Rebels reach the Class 4 Final Four.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 11.

“I think the biggest improvement for Caden this year was utilizing his athleticism to become a more versatile player,” Central Coach Brad Gross said. “He has always been a good shooter, but he attacked the basket more and did a great job rebounding this year.”

“A couple of things that I've tried to improve on this year are making better decisions on the court and trying to cut turnovers down and just making the right basketball play,” Casey said. “I also tried to make a bigger impact by rebounding the ball better.”

Casey also discussed what he thinks has made the Rebels successful this year.

“I feel like our team chemistry is really good this year and everyone gets along really well on and off the court,” he said. “We've all been playing together for so long that we can almost read each other's minds on the court.”

Casey also plays football and golf and competes in track for Central. He said his favorite school subjects are English and weightlifting.