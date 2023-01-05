Casey named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Central High School boys basketball team won the 67th Annual Bob Sechrest Jr. Christmas Tournament, last week. The host Rebels opened the tournament with an 85-45 victory over Perryville Dec. 26. They topped MAAA rival North County 79-38 in the quarterfinals Dec. 28. In the Dec. 29 semifinal contest against Steelville, the Rebels won 66-41. They capped things off with a 72-61 victory over Hillsboro in the championship game, Dec. 30.

Central junior Caden Casey scored in double figures in each game of the tournament. He opened with 13 against Perryville and 16 against North County. Casey then scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the semifinals against Steelville. In the championship game, Casey scored 15 points, and made three 3-pointers.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 31.

“Caden is an extremely gifted athlete, especially when it comes to his jumping ability and explosiveness, but what makes him so successful is the amount of hours he has spent in the gym on his own,” Coach Brad Gross said.

Casey said he started playing basketball at 5 years old.

“I like getting the opportunity to play with my friends and compete against other teams in our conference and throughout the state,” he said. “I really enjoy playing in front of the big crowds at the Christmas tournament and the energy those games have.”

Casey also plays football and runs track for Central.

He said he has not decided what he plans to do after high school.