Cash named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

West County High School’s girls track and field team competed in the Class 2, District 1 meet Saturday at Grandview High School.

Bulldogs’ senior Sydney Cash became a three-time district champion at the meet. She joined teammates Alivia Simily, Kinley Smith, and Jazmine Morris in winning the 4X800 meter relay with a time of 10:42.95. Cash also won the 800 meters with a time of 2:31.87, and the 1600 at 5:58.64.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 7.

Cash has been competing in track and field four years, since her freshman year in high school.

“I was actually on West County's first high school team,” she said. “There are so many things I love about track, it's hard to narrow it down. My favorite things would probably be running the 4×800 meter relay with my friends and making new friends at every meet.”

Cash also competes in cross country and scholar bowl for the Bulldogs.

After graduation, Cash will be attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida to major in aerospace engineering.

“I want to eventually design airplanes,” she said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0