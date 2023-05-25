Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Ste. Genevieve High School girls track team competed in the Class 3, Sectional 1 Track Meet on May 20 at Hillsboro High School.

Dragons’ sophomore Kale Clements was on the 4x800 relay team which placed second with a time of 10:27.71. She was also on the 4x400 relay which took first at 4:13.96. Individually, Clements won the 400 meters with a time of 1:00.36 and the 800 meters with a time of 2:28.84.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 20.

“Kale works hard and always does what is asked of her,” Ste. Genevieve girls track coach Tyne Huck said. “She sees the big picture and is always striving to do her best.”

Clements said she has been competing in track and field for four years, including during middle school.

She said one thing she likes about competing in high school track is meeting new people.

Clements also plays volleyball at Ste. Genevieve.

She said her favorite class in high school is art.