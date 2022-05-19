Coleman named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Potosi High School baseball team defeated Arcadia Valley 9-5 on May 11 at Potosi. On May 14, the Trojans topped host Perryville 8-1 in the opening round of the Class 4, District 2 Tournament.

Trojans’ junior Blake Coleman got the victory in both games. He pitched a combined 9.1 innings allowing just one earned run on six hits. He also struck out 12 batters. At the plate, Coleman was 3-7 over the two games, including two doubles and a 3-run home run.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 14.

Coleman said he started playing baseball when he was 6 years old and has stopped playing since.

He said what he likes most about high school baseball is “the bonds you build with the people around you, and just the game is so fun and enjoyable to play.”

Coleman said he enjoys playing baseball with his friends.

He also plays football for the Trojans.

In class, Coleman said he likes Spanish and government.

He said he has very good teachers in both of them and enjoys doing things that “will help with real world stuff.”

