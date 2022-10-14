Coleman named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Potosi High School football team defeated St. Charles West 53-31 Oct. 7 in Potosi.

Trojans senior quarterback Blake Coleman completed 21 of 34 pass attempts for 303 yards and six touchdowns in the victory.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 8.

“What makes Blake a great football player is his God-given arm talent and football IQ, his work ethic, and his ability to motivate the people around him,” Coach Dylan Wyrick said.

Coleman said he has been playing football since kindergarten, and he has not taken any breaks.

“I love the bond that I have built with all of the players, and playing high school football has benefited me through everything in my life,” he said.

Coleman also plays baseball at Potosi.

“I’m going to continue my career after high school and become a physical therapist,” he said.