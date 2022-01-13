Courtney named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Potosi High School boys wrestling team competed in the 12-team Central Rebels Invitational, Saturday, in Park Hills.

Trojans’ senior Levi Courtney went 5-0 with three pins in winning the championship at 170 pounds, and he set a new career pin record for Potosi wrestling with 73.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 8.

“Levi has an outstanding work ethic,” Trojans Coach Michael Huddleston said. “It has set him apart in our room as well as in the area. He has been a team captain for three years, because he is always ahead of the pack and pushing everyone in the room to work harder and become better than they were the day before.”

Courtney has been wrestling for five years. He also was a linebacker and offensive lineman for the Potosi football team.

Courtney said the thing he likes best about high school wrestling is the “challenge that it brings to test my own limits.”

He said after high school, he would like to wrestle in college.

“If that opportunity does not present itself, I plan to go to work with my brothers at Doe Run Company,” Courtney said.

