Davis named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Farmington High School girls basketball team won 53-44, Jan. 17, at Sikeston. Then, the Knights earned another road victory, 55-31, Jan. 20, at Fredericktown.

Knights’ junior Angelia Davis averaged 15 points and eight rebounds in the two victories. She shot 70% from the field and 80% from the free throw line.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 22.

“Angelia’s work ethic and intensity that she brings every day to practice is what makes her the player that she is,” Knights’ coach Rusty Sancegraw said. “One of the hardest working kids I have coached.”

Davis credits her success to “my teammates encouraging me and my coaches.”

Davis said she has been playing basketball since she was 4 years old, and now she enjoys playing for the Knights.

“I love our team atmosphere and being a part of such a family-like program,” Davis said.

