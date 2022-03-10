Dischbein named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Central High School girls basketball team won the Class 4, District 2 Tournament last week at Ste. Genevieve High School. On March 1, the Rebels defeated Herculaneum, 59-35 in the semifinals. They won the title with a 56-44 victory over Potosi in the championship contest March 3.

Rebels’ sophomore Khloe Dischbein averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals in the two games.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 5.

Dischbein said she has been playing basketball about nine years, since first grade.

“I like the experience of getting to play with and against the girls that I grew up playing with,” she said. “I love the challenges that some teams we face put up and the thrill and intensity of the last few minutes of a close game. I also like seeing how the team grows throughout the season and how I grow and challenge myself as a player.”

Dischbein also plays volleyball for the Rebels, in addition to AAU basketball.

She said her favorite subjects in high school are biology and Spanish.

