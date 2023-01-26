Dischbein named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Central High School girls basketball team defeated Farmington, 60-30, Jan. 19, at Central.

Rebels’ junior Khloe Dischbein scored 29 points and pulled down five rebounds to help Central secure the victory over the state-ranked Knights.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 21.

“Khloe is very hardworking and dedicated to basketball,” Central coach Josh Mapes said. “She has spent a ton of time in the off-season weight room and the gym working on her game.”

Dischbein said she has been playing basketball for 12 years.

“I enjoy competing in high school basketball because it leads me to form new connections and see how the team and I grow throughout the season,” she said.

Dischbein also plays volleyball for the Rebels.

She said that after high school, she plans to attend a four-year school, followed by dental school to pursue a career as an orthodontist.