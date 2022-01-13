Dodd named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team defeated the Arcadia Valley Tigers, 53-17, Jan. 4, at Arcadia Valley.

In the game, Fredericktown’s senior Kyndal Dodd led the team with 15 points. She grabbed eight rebounds, had eight steals, and blocked five shots.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 8.

Dodd said she has been playing basketball for nine years. She also plays volleyball and soccer for the Blackcats.

“Along with being an extremely gifted natural athlete, Kyndal is very dedicated at working hard on her craft,” Blackcats’ Coach Micah Reutzel said. “She is a young lady of exceptional character and an absolute blast to be around."

Dodd said the thing she likes best about high school basketball is “getting to play with my friends and representing my school.”

She said after high school, she plans to play sports at the next level.

