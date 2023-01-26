Drake Meyer named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Ste. Genevieve High School boys wrestling team finished fourth in the SEMO Conference Tournament Jan. 20-21 in Cape Girardeau.

Dragons’ freshman Drake Meyer (113 pounds) won his weight class while pinning all four opponents in the first period. His longest match was 1 minute, 23 seconds.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 21.

“Drake works extremely hard and is eager to improve with every opportunity he is given,” Dragons’ coach Jared Bonnell said. “Drake always has a calm demeanor, even in the biggest of matches.”

Meyer has been wrestling for eight years.

He said he enjoys the excitement of high school wrestling.

Meyer also plays football and golf at Ste. Genevieve.

He said his favorite subjects in school are FACS and Math.

“Lunch isn’t too bad, either,” Meyer said.