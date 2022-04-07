Dugal named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The North County High School golf team North County won its own North County Invitational March 30 at St. Francois Country Club. The Raiders shot a team score of 332 to secure a four-shot victory over second place Farmington in the 11-team tournament.

North County junior Will Dugal was the individual winner shooting a 77, topping 56 other golfers.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 2.

“I have always been a baseball player and never started playing golf until freshman year,” Dugal said. “That was when I started going out with my family in the evenings to play.”

He said what he likes most about playing high school golf is, “it is fun being able to go out with my buddies, and it is very relaxing just being out there.”

Dugal also plays football for the Raiders.

He said his favorite subjects in high school are PE and history.

