Dunn named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Bismarck High School girls basketball team lost 58-49, Feb. 14, at Meadow Heights. On Feb. 15, the Indians won their final home game of the regular season 45-37, over Jefferson. On Feb. 19, Bismarck won its first district game in five years, 43-39 over host Crystal City.

Bismarck sophomore guard Madison Dunn had 17 points and nine rebounds at Meadow Heights. Against Jefferson, Dunn had 26 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. She scored 25 points in the district victory on Saturday.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 19.

Dunn has been playing basketball since the third grade.

She said likes being able to see how much each team changes and evolves over the course of the season.

“It doesn't get any better than playing in games when both teams are playing at their best and it's a battle to see who comes out on top,” Dunn said.

Dunn also plays varsity volleyball for the Indians. She said her favorite subject in school is math.

