Dunn named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Central High School volleyball team defeated the Valle Catholic Lady Warriors, 19-25, 25-21, 26-24, 26-24 on Sept. 1 at Central.

Lady Rebels’ junior Madison Dunn was 100% from the service line, had 21 serve receptions with just one error, and she led the team with 17 kills and 31 digs.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 3.

“Madison is just an athlete,” Central coach Olivia Casey said. “She has the ability to play six rotations extremely well and works on her skill outside of the regular season by playing club volleyball.

“However, what sets Madison apart is her drive and work ethic. She comes in every day ready to work hard and do what she loves, play volleyball. Madison is a great athlete and an even better kid. I am lucky to be able to coach her.”

Dunn has been playing volleyball since third grade, but this her first year at Central. She also plays high school basketball.

“My favorite thing about competing in high school volleyball is being able to play with some of my best friends and build relationships with my teammates,” she said.

Dunn said, after high school, she plans to attend Texas A&M University to become a veterinarian and major in equine.