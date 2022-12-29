Durbin named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The St. Paul Lutheran girls basketball team split two games last week. The Giants defeated Bourbon, 65-38 Dec. 19. They lost 79-28 Dec. 20 at South Iron.

In the two games, St. Paul senior Brylee Durbin scored 46 points, grabbed 18 rebounds, handed out 12 assists and had 16 steals.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 24.

“She is a successful player because she is very competitive and is never satisfied with her skills,” Coach Andy Sherrill said. “She constantly wants to improve her game.”

Durbin has been playing basketball for seven years.

She said she likes “getting to play with my friends and being competitive. I also enjoy getting to play in front of my family.”

Durbin also plays volleyball and softball and runs track for the Giants.

She said after high school, she plans to play college basketball and pursue a career in occupational therapy.