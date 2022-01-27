Flieg named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Ste. Genevieve High School boys basketball won 72-29, Jan. 18, at De Soto. The Dragons then defeated North County, 62-58, Jan. 21, at Ste. Genevieve.

Dragons’ senior Rudy Flieg scored 24 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and added two assists against De Soto. Against North County, Flieg had 17 points, nine rebounds, two blocks, an assist, and a steal. In the two games, he made 15 of 21 shots from 2-point range and 11-14 from the free throw line.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 22.

“Rudy has been doing a great job all year long,” Dragons’ coach Rob Coleman said. “He is averaging 14.2 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game. He has stepped up as a leader this year also.”

Flieg said he has been playing basketball for about eight years. It is the only sport he plays at Ste. Genevieve.

“I like how I can play competitive basketball with some of my closest friends and having my friends and family watch me play,” he said.

After high school, Flieg said he plans to either go straight into construction or go to college to be a construction manager, or both.

