Flye named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Ste. Genevieve High School football team defeated Festus 50-35 on Aug. 26 at Ste. Genevieve.

Dragons’ senior Kaden Flye caught eight passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns against the Tigers. He also had four carries for 70 yards and a score. Flye added a 48-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. In total, he had 293 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Aug. 27.

"Kaden is a very explosive athlete, but what makes him successful is his drive to be the best in everything he does,” Dragons’ Head Coach Jay Pope said.

Flye said he has been playing football since he was 7 years old.

"I love celebrating big plays we have with teammates and coaches," he said.

Flye also runs track for the Dragons, and he said he plans to rejoin the Ste. Genevieve basketball team this winter.

After high school, Flye said he plans to go to college to play football and then become an electrician.