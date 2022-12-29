Flye named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Ste. Genevieve High School boys basketball team defeated Pacific 73-44, Dec. 20.

Dragons’ senior Kaden Flye scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had three steals in the victory.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 24.

“Kaden is very athletic and finishes really well around the basket,” Coach Robert Coleman said. “He also is a great rebounder. He is able to use his length and ability to jump to cover a lot of ground. He is also very positive and easy going. You don't see much affect him.”

Flye has been playing basketball for two years.

He said, some things he likes about high school basketball are the competition and building a strong connection with the team.

Flye also plays football and runs track for the Dragons.

“My plans after high school are to either go to college for football or go to Ranken (Technical College in St. Louis) to be an electrician,” he said.