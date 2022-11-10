Fuller named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Farmington High School boys cross country team placed 4th in the Class 4 State Championships Nov. 4 at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.

Junior Evan Fuller finished in 22nd place in the race with a time of 16:46.4.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Nov. 5.

“What makes Evan a special athlete is his mindset,” Farmington cross country coach Jordan Stone said. “Evan is extremely confident in all he does. He meticulously prepares for races, from what he needs to eat and how much sleep he needs to how best to execute his race strategy.

“He always goes into races with a plan to be the very best version of himself that he can, and knowing that gives him a confidence that I haven't often seen in high school athletes.”

Fuller said he started running competitively in the seventh grade, “but as far back as I can remember I have been running. Whether it was volunteering to be ‘it’ in tag or bolting through the woods, my legs were always moving.”

Before high school, Fuller played baseball and wrestled. He also tried out for basketball. Since he has been in high school, he said he has been trying to specialize. In addition to cross country, he also runs track for the Knights.

“One thing I like about the competition in high school is how eye-opening it is,” Fuller said. “It's very easy to think all too highly about yourself when you do well locally, but once you’re in high school, it's you versus the entire state. Facing some of the most gifted athletes around really puts things into perspective.”

As a high school junior, Fuller said he doesn’t have anything set in stone for his future.

“However, if I get a good scholarship to a good college, I'll probably pursue a physics career,” he said. “If that doesn't work out, I’ll try out for software engineering, or maybe even masonry.”