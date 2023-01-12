Gasaway named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Central High School girls wrestling team won the 5th Annual Lady Rebels Wrestling Tournament Jan. 7. It was the Rebels’ first team championship in program history.

Central sophomore Addisyn Gasaway (135) won her weight class, while pinning all five of her opponents. It was Gasaway’s first tournament championship.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 7.

Coach Scott Aholt said Gasaway’s attitude and effort are what make her a successful wrestler.

“She is very committed to the sport of wrestling,” Aholt said. “She is always asking questions and working on improving herself in the wrestling room. Along with that, she is a hard worker. She is willing to put in the effort to get better each week.”

This is Gasaway’s second season of high school wrestling.

“What I like about competing in high school wrestling is being around people who want you to get better and who push you to get better,” she said.

She competes in track and field for Central in the spring. She also competes in freestyle wrestling in the offseason of folk style.

After high school, Gasaway said her plans are to possibly attend a technical school for welding.