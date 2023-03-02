The Ste. Genevieve High School girls wrestling team competed in the Missouri Class 1 State Championships, Feb. 22-23, in Columbia. The Dragons finished 22nd out of 86 teams.

Ste. Genevieve junior Addison Geiler (125 pounds) won her opening round match by a 10-1 major decision. She won a 4-3 decision in the quarterfinals. She recorded a 9-7 sudden victory in the semifinals. In the championship match, Geiler won by a medical forfeit over previously-unbeaten Lauren Mills of Festus who suffered an injury in the second period and could not continue. Geiler is the first state champion in the history of the Ste. Genevieve girls wrestling program.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 25.

“Addison's work ethic and ability to learn from each match has made her a successful wrestler,” Dragons coach Jared Bonnell said. “She is very coachable and is always wanting to know how she can improve.”

Geiler said she has wrestled for two years. She was also a cheerleader for two years.

“The competition in wrestling gives me an adrenaline rush like nothing else I've ever done,” Geiler said. “Wrestling has created a family-like atmosphere, which has allowed me to build relationships with people I may not have done on my own.”

She said her favorite subjects in high school are history and ELA.