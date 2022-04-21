Gerstner named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Farmington High School track team took second place in the Simpson Relays April 14 at Farmington High School.

Knights’ senior Emma Gerstner excelled on the track and the field at the meet. Gerstner won the triple jump with a jump of 33 feet, 7.5 inches. She also anchored the Knights’ 4X800 relay which won with a time of 9:53.14. Gerstner was second in the high jump at 16-00.50, and second in the 100 meters at 13.42.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 16.

Gerstner said she has been competing in track since she was in seventh grade.

“I love that track is a team sport, but it also shows me what I can do as an individual athlete, such as when I am jumping or running in an individual event,” she said. “But what I love most is how much my coaches and teammates encourage me to be a better athlete. We are a huge family, and we are always there for each other on good and bad days. We always want the best for each other.”

Gerstner also competes in volleyball and basketball for the Knights.

Gerstner said after graduation, she plans to attend Mineral Area College to get an associates of arts degree, then transfer to another college or university to obtain a degree to become a dental hygienist.

