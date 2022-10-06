Giesler named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Valle Catholic High School football team improved to 6-0, defeating previously unbeaten Central, 40-30 on Sept. 30, in Ste. Genevieve.

Warriors’ senior Bryce Giesler rushed for 201 yards on 18 carries. He scored on a 13-yard run to give Valle a 34-30 lead with 4:25 left in the game. Then, he closed the scoring with a game-clinching 58-yard touchdown run on the Warriors’ next possession.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 1.

Giesler said he has been playing football since kindergarten.

He said he likes playing with his friends he grew up with and playing in front of his hometown.

“Bryce has a tremendous passion for the game,” Warriors Head Coach Jud Naeger said. “He loves the work and the strategy of the game. He works very hard in the off-season to make himself the best player he can.”

Giesler also runs track for Valle.

After high school, he said he plans to go to college to play football and major in sports medicine.