The North County High School golf team finished first with a team score of 310 in the 20-team Ste. Genevieve Invitational, held April 12 at Ste. Genevieve Golf Club. April 13, the Raiders shot a 152 to win a tri-match over Arcadia Valley and host Blackcats at Beaver Valley Golf Club in Fredericktown.

Raiders’ sophomore Ruger Govero shot an even-par round of 72, besting teammate Will Dugal for first among 103 golfers at Ste. Genevieve. At Fredericktown, Govero carded a nine-hole medalist round of 32. During the round, he holed his second shot from 150 yards out on the par 5 seventh hole to record the rarest of golf feats, an albatross.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 15.

“Ruger is a successful high school golfer because of his grit and determination,” North County golf coach Robert House said. “He never gives up on himself or his teammates.”

Govero said he has been playing golf for five years.

“I like playing golf in general, so I think it’s very fun to do it competitively,” he said.

Golf is the only sport Govero plays.

He said his favorite subjects in school are American history and chemistry.