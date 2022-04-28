Govero named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The North County High School golf team won two of three tournaments last week. The Raiders took sixth place in the April 18 Jackson Invitational. On April 19, they won the 12th Annual Dragon Tournament in Ste. Genevieve. On April 20, they took home first place in the St. Pius Invitational.

Raiders’ freshman Ruger Govero finished in the top 10 in all three tournaments. At Jackson, Govero was 10th out of 75 golfers with a score of 82. At Ste. Genevieve, he finished second out of 65 golfers with a score of 80. Finally, at St. Pius, Govero shot an 86, good for seventh place.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 23.

Govero has been playing golf for three years. It is the only sport he plays at North County.

What does Govero like about competing in high school golf?

“I just like to have fun,” he said.

In school, he said his favorite classes are math and biology.

