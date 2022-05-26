Gray named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The St. Paul Lutheran High School track team competed in the Class 1 Boys State Meet May 20-21, at Jefferson City High School.

Giants’ senior Dorian Gray competed in four events and took home a pair of medals. Gray anchored the 4X200 relay, and joined teammates Chris Roberson, Garrett Dempsey, and DeVontae Minor in finishing ninth with a time of 1:36.34. The same foursome was 11th in the 4X400 relay with a time of 3:44.53. Gray was fourth in the 400 meters at 52.67 seconds and he finished fifth in the 200 with a time of 23.83.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 21.

Gray has been competing in track and field since the eighth grade.

“I love the tension, competitiveness, and being able to make friends and acquaintances at meets,” he said. “I also love winning and receiving medals.”

Gray also plays basketball and soccer for the Giants.

Gray is continuing his athletic and educational endeavors at Missouri Baptist University. He is attending on a track scholarship, according to Giants’ track coach Andy Sherrill.

Gray said he plans to get his bachelor’s degree in business.

