The Ste. Genevieve High School softball team clinched the MAAA conference title with three victories last week. The Dragons won a pair of games 12-5 and 13-1 over Bismarck on April 3. April 4, they clinched the conference with a 5-2 victory over West County at Ste. Genevieve.

Dragons sophomore pitcher Ava Greer pitched all three games last week, picking up the victory in each. She pitched 18 innings, allowing 12 hits with a 1.167 earned run average. She had 25 strikeouts and held her opponents to a .182 batting average.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 8.

“Ava’s demeanor, mental toughness and competitive spirit are what make her successful on the field,” Dragons softball coach Becky Keim said.

Greer said she has been playing softball since she was 6 years old. It is the only sport she plays for the Dragons.

“I like the family feel and the opportunity to develop amazing friendships,” Greer said.

She said her favorite subject in high school is math.