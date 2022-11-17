Griffard named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

There were no girls sports played in the Parkland Nov. 7-12.

Valle Catholic Sophomore Madelyn Griffard finished in 10th place at the Missouri Class 2 state cross country championship Nov. 5, at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia. Griffard finished with a time of 20:22.2.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week.

“Madelyn is as coachable of a young lady as I have ever had the privilege of working with,” Valle Coach Samer Zoughaib said. “She is committed to the sport as she ran every morning over the summer and made all morning runs during the school year. She is a very smart young lady and can execute a plan to perfection.”

Griffard has been running competitively for two years.

She said she likes the teamwork, sacrifice and strategy it requires, and how in order to succeed, you must overcome mental obstacles as well as physical ones.

Griffard also plays basketball and runs track for the Warriors.

After high school, she said she hopes to attend college on a running scholarship and academic scholarship and earn a business degree.