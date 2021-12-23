Hampton named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Potosi High School girls basketball team defeated a pair of conference opponents, last week. The Trojans won 71-28, at Bismarck, Dec. 13, and they won 44-43 in overtime, Dec. 16, at Valle.

Trojans’ senior Carley Hampton left the Valle game with an ankle injury after two quarters, having scored four points. Against Bismarck, she scored 32 points, got five rebounds, two assists, and four steals. She made eight 3-pointers in the contest, including seven in a row.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 18.

Hampton has been playing basketball since second grade. She also plays volleyball for Potosi.

“I like the friendships that I have created with my teammates, and getting to play with them for so many years” Hampton said. “I’ve made so many memories that I will never forget.”

“What makes Carley a great basketball player is her drive and hard work,” Trojans’ coach Allie Golden said. “Carley is an overcomer and works hard, day in and day out. She is a great leader and I am very proud of her.”

After high school, Hampton said she plans to go to nursing school.

