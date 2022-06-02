Harlow named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Central High School track and field teams competed at the Class 3 State Meet May 27-28 at Jefferson City High School.

Rebel’s sophomore Kannon Harlow finished second in the pole vault at 14 feet and one-half inch.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 28.

Central track and field Coach Scott Ragland said Harlow is a positive in many ways to the team.

“Kannon takes on challenges for the team,” Ragland said. “He wants the team to be in contention to win a meet and score the most points possible. Kannon works in-season as well as off-season to improve as an athlete in all sports he participates in. Kannon is coachable.

“He always wants to improve in any track and field event he is entered in. Last, Kannon is a competitor. Kannon wants to win. He is an athlete coaches from any school want on their team.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0