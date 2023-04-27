The Central High School track team competed against 16 other teams in the De Soto Invitational on April 21 at De Soto High School.

Rebels junior Kannon Harlow anchored the 4x100 relay which took third place in 44.54 seconds. Harlow edged teammate Hakin Wagner in winning the long jump at 21 feet, 7.75 inches. He also continued his dominance in the pole vault, winning with a vault of 14 feet, 6 inches.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 22.

“Kannon is a true competitor in all the sports he participates in,” Rebels track coach Scott Ragland said. “In track and field, he is always looking to improve his skills in the pole vault, long jump, sprints and relays. He sets clear objectives to reach his goals for the season. Kannon leads by example and that makes Kannon successful in track and field.

Harlow said he has been competing in track and field since the seventh grade.

“I love the competition and making memories with my team,” he said.

Harlow also plays football and basketball at Central.

He said his favorite subjects in school are PE and government class.