Heberlie named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Valle High School boys basketball team defeated St. Vincent, 70-64 in overtime, Jan. 31, in Perryville. On Feb. 1, the Warriors secured the MAAA Small-School championship with a 64-56 victory over Arcadia Valley, at Valle.

Warriors’ senior Aiden Heberlie scored 30 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, handed out three assists and added two steals and a blocked shot against St. Vincent. In the game against Arcadia Valley, Heberlie scored 25 points with 11 rebounds, three steals, three assists, and a blocked shot.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 5.

Heberlie has been playing basketball for seven years.

He said he likes competing against other good basketball players and challenging himself against these players.

Heberlie also plays baseball and basketball for the Warriors.

After high school, Heberlie will be attending the University of Missouri, where he will play baseball for the Tigers and study business. He said he also plans to get his real estate license.

