The Potosi High School girls track team finished in third place in the MAAA Conference Meet on April 28 at Central High School.

Trojans junior Nora Henry finished first in the shot put by more than five feet with a school record 36 feet, 3.75 inches (11.07 meters).

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 29.

“Nora has put in all the extra work during the off season to better herself,” Potosi track coach Amanda Politte said. “She made it to state last year and saw what it takes to be at the top. She has used that as motivation to get better ever since. She is in the gym getting stronger every chance she gets and pushing her limits every day in practice.”

Henry has competed in track and field for three years.

She said she likes track and field because “you are competing against yourself to get better.”

Henry also plays basketball for the Trojans.

Her favorite subject in school is health services at UniTec Career Center.