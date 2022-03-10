Horton named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Central High School boys basketball team won the Class 4, District 2 Tournament last week at Ste. Genevieve High School. On March 1, the Rebels defeated Herculaneum, 73-54 in the semifinals. They won the title with a 73-52 victory over Potosi in the March 3 championship game.

Rebels’ junior Kendall Horton scored 16 point and grabbed seven rebounds in the semifinals against the Blackcats. In the championship game, he scored 13 points, had six rebounds, and blocked two shots.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 5.

Horton said he has been playing basketball for eight years.

“Competing in high school basketball has helped me learn leadership skills,” Horton said.

He also plays baseball for the Rebels and said he plans to play football in 2022.

Horton said his favorite subjects in school are math and science.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0