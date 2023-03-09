The West County High School boys basketball team won its Missouri Class 3 State Sectional game 53-49 over Maplewood-Richmond Heights, Feb. 27, at Central High School in Park Hills. The Bulldogs lost their Class 3 State Quarterfinal game, 71-38 to New Madrid County Central, March 3, at the Farmington Civic Center.

Bulldogs senior Chasten Horton had 23 points and ten rebounds against Maplewood-Richmond Heights. He scored eight points and had four rebounds against New Madrid County Central.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 4.

“Chasten wanted to improve as a basketball player, so he was very coachable,” Bulldogs’ coach Chris LaBruyere said. “Chasten is by far the most improved player from his freshman to senior year who I have coached. (I am) very proud of his accomplishments and anxious to see what his future may bring.”

Horton said he has been playing basketball for 13 years.

“I love the atmosphere of high school basketball and competing with my friends,” he said.

Horton competes in track for West County in the spring.

He said his plans after high school are to attend college and play basketball.