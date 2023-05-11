The North County High School baseball team finished second in the MAAA Tournament last week. The Raiders won 6-5 over Fredericktown in the tourney quarterfinals on May 2 at North County. May 3, the Raiders, seeded fourth, upset No. 1 seed Valle Catholic 8-4 at Central. In the championship game, North County lost 9-5 to No. 2 Central on May 6 at Central.

Raiders’ junior Zane Huff went 7-12 with three doubles, a triple, and six RBI in the MAAA Tournament.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 6.

“Zane is a guy that can beat a team in lots of ways,” North County coach Jacob Donze said. “Offensively, he can drive in runs at the plate and use his speed on the bases to put pressure on the opposing team. Defensively, his plus speed allows him to cover a lot of ground in the outfield. It’s been a lot of fun watching Zane play this spring.”

Huff said he has been playing baseball since he was 4 years old.

“My favorite thing about high school baseball is the tight-knitted unity,” he said. “There’s nothing like competing with your friends by your side.”

Huff also plays football and basketball at North County.

He said his plans for after high school are “to play college sports or at the highest level possible.”