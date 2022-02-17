Hunter named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Ste. Genevieve High School boys basketball team was seeded fourth entering the MAAA Tournament last week at Mineral Area College. The Dragons opened the tournament with a 63-51 victory over Potosi in the quarterfinals, Feb. 8. They defeated top-seeded Central, 64-61 in the semifinals Feb. 11. They then came back the next day and won the championship game 64-59 over No. 2 seed North County.

Dragons’ junior Ricky Hunter averaged 22 points in the tournament, while making 28 of 32 free throw attempts. He did this while increasing his scoring total in each game. Hunter scored 18 points against the Trojans. He followed that with 23 against the Rebels, and then he scored 25 in the championship game against the Raiders.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 12.

Hunter has been playing basketball since he was five years old. It is the only sport he plays at Ste. Genevieve.

Hunter said he just likes the game and “how it’s perfect.”

“I like the competition of playing against others having the same mindset as me,” He said.

Hunter said his favorite subjects in high school are math and science (turf and landscape).

