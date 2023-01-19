Hunter named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Ste. Genevieve High School boys basketball team defeated Arcadia Valley 77-49 at Ste. Gen. The Dragons then won 76-60 on Jan. 13 at North County.

Ste. Genevieve senior Ricky Hunter scored 23 points, grabbed six rebounds, handed out three assists, had two steals and drew a charge against Arcadia Valley. Against North County, he scored 30 points, hitting four 3-pointers. He also had six rebounds and four assists.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 14.

“Ricky is one of the most dedicated players I have ever had,” Coach Rob Coleman said. “The amount of time he has put in to the gym is what separates him from others. He also has a drive to be the best.”

Hunter has been playing basketball for ten years.

He said he loves the competition of high school basketball.

Hunter said he would like to continue playing basketball in college.