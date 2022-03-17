James named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The West County High School girls basketball team reached the final four in Class 3, last week. On March 10, the Bulldogs lost 45-31 to South Shelby in the state semifinals. The Bulldogs lost the third place game, 64-34 to Strafford on March 11.

Bulldogs’ junior Lilly James led the team with nine points in the semifinal game, where she connected on three of six 3-point attempts and added two blocked shots. In the third place game, James again led the team with nine points, and made three of five 3-point attempts.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 12.

“Lilly has had a tremendous ending to the season,” West County coach Bobby Simily said. “Her aggressiveness on the offensive end and shooting down the stretch had a big impact on us advancing in the postseason.”

James said she has been playing basketball since first grade, and doesn’t participate in any other high school sports.

“My favorite thing about competing in the high school level is all the awesome opportunities and experiences you get to have,” James said. “Playing in the final four by far has been the best experience in my life.”

She said her favorite school subject is language, and she also enjoys the CNA program at UniTec Career Center.

