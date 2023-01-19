Johnson named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Farmington High School girls basketball team defeated Fredericktown 51-37 Jan. 12 at Farmington.

Knights’ junior Brynn Johnson scored 18 points, making six of seven 3-point attempts. She added three steals, two rebounds, and two assists.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 14.

“Brynn has spent a lot of time in the gym developing her shot and that is why she is such a great shooter,” Coach Rusty Sancegraw said. “But this year, she has learned that she is more than just a shooter as her game has really improved on the defensive side and her understanding of how to use her athleticism to rebound. She has become a well-rounded player for us.”

Johnson said she has been playing basketball since the third grade.

“One of my favorite things about competing in high school basketball is how close my team is,” she said. “We all work hard for each other toward the same goal and that is to win games.”

Johnson also plays volleyball for the Knights.

She said her plans for after high school are to go to college and pursue nursing.