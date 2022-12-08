Johnson named Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week

The Farmington High School wrestling team won its season opening match 42-40 over Nixa Dec. 2. On Dec. 3, the Knights took second place among 15 teams in the 35th Annual Neosho Wrestling Tournament.

Farmington sophomore Presley Johnson won his 120-pound dual match with a first round fall (1:55) Dec. 2. He was 5-0, while winning his weight class (120) in the tournament Dec. 3.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 3.

“What makes Presley a successful wrestler? His work ethic and attention to detail,” Coach John Krause said, “Presley is willing to do all the little things that are often overlooked in order to be a great wrestler.”

Johnson said he has been wrestling seven years.

“I love winning and being around my team,” he said.

Wrestling is Johnson’s only sport for the Knights.

He said his plans for after high school are to attend college and wrestle.