Farmington High School boys wrestling finished in second place among 15 schools in the Class 3, District 1 Tournament on Saturday at Farmington.

Knights sophomore Presley Johnson won the 120-pound division in dominant fashion. He pinned his quarterfinal opponent, had a technical fall in the semifinals, and pinned his opponent in the finals to move to 37-3 on the season.

That is why he was chosen as the Parkland Area Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 18.

“Presley is as disciplined an athlete as I have coached,” Farmington wrestling coach John Krause said. “He does all the little things to ensure that he is maximizing his performance.”

Johnson said he has been wrestling for 11 years. It is the only sport in which he participates at Farmington High School. He said he wrestles year ‘round.

Johnson said the reason for the Knights’ success this season has been the team's willingness to work hard on a daily basis.

He said he is working on being more consistent with his chain wrestling.

After high school, Johnson said, he would like to wrestle in college and get a degree in business management.