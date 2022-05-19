Kelly named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Central High School girls softball team won the Class 2 District 3 Tournament last week. The Rebels, seeded third, defeated No. 2 seed West County, 6-0 in the semifinals on May 9. On May 10, they defeated No. 1 seed Ste. Genevieve, 6-0 in the championship game.

Central senior pitcher Allie Kelly pitched a pair of seven-inning shutouts, allowing two hits against the Bulldogs and just one hit against the Dragons. Meanwhile, she was 2-3 at the plate in each game, adding an RBI and a walk against West County.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 14.

Kelly said she has been playing softball for 11 years.

“I like playing high school softball because it gives me the opportunity to become friends and play with others who I wouldn’t get to play with in the summer,” she said. “I also like to be able to play in front of my friends and family at home.’

Kelly also played volleyball for four years with the Rebels.

After high school, Kelly said she is planning to attend Three Rivers College to play softball and to obtain an associate of science degree in pre-engineering.

