Koetting named Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week

The Ste. Genevieve High School volleyball team defeated Central Oct. 24, and Potosi Oct. 25 to win the Class 3, District 2 Tournament. The Dragons defeated Cape Notre Dame in the state sectional on Oct. 27. Then, they defeated Ursuline Academy in the quarterfinal round Oct. 29 to reach the Class 3 semifinals.

In the four matches, Dragons’ senior Dru Koetting totaled 89 kills, 47 digs, six blocks, and three aces, helping her team reach the Class 3 Final Four.

That is why she was chosen as the Parkland Area Female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 29.

“Dru is a hard worker who has put a lot of time in during the offseason and regular season to become such a great offensive force for us,” Dragons coach Carla Basler said. “She has worked hard on making her arm swing faster along with working on being able to hit line, deep cross, sharp cross, and effective roll shots/tips.

“Having these shots in her repertoire makes her a challenge to stop. Not only has she worked hard on offense but she has focused hard on becoming stronger defensively as well.

Koetting said she has been playing volleyball since she was 10 years old. It is the only sport she plays at Ste. Genevieve.

“The things I like most about playing high school volleyball are being able to play with people that I've been friends with my whole life, and the atmosphere it brings,” she said. “All of the seniors on the team this year have been playing together since we were around 10 years old, so the fact that I can close this chapter with them is amazing.

“The atmosphere it brings is another fun thing about playing high school volleyball. Being in the community we are in, it's always great whenever you have so much support from everyone. Whenever we have those fun, intense games, having that support from everyone really helps.”

After high school, Koetting said she plans to attend Missouri State University in Springfield.